Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire on De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara

Firefighters responded Friday night to a fire in a historic residential structure in downtown Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched at about 9:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of De la Vina Street, and the first units on scene reported smoke showing from the small log cabin and an adjacent two-story Victorian structure, according to Mike De Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The fire broke out on the exterior of the wooden structure, with flames running up the back side, De Ponce said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, and were pulling apart the wood siding to ensure fire had not extended into the walls.

Numerous residents were at home when the fire broke out, De Ponce said, and three people were reported injured — one person who had a cut arm from broken glass and two others who suffered smoke inhalation.

The latter two were transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A fire inspector was en route to the scene to search for the cause of the blaze.

The 1100 block of De la Vina was shut down, and was expected to remain closed until about 11 p.m., De Ponce said.

