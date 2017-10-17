Structure Fire Damages 2 Old Town Goleta Businesses

Foot Therapy Center and Eric Krebs Automotive damaged by fire that reportedly started in a storage area between the two businesses

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a structure fire that damages two businesses in Old Town Goleta Tuesday night. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Two Old Town Goleta businesses were damaged by a structure fire Tuesday night that apparently started in a storage area between them.

The fire was reported at 7 p.m. in the 5800 block of Hollister Avenue, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Responding firefighters discovered the blaze in a storage area between the Foot Therapy Center, at 5897 Hollister Ave., and Eric Krebs Automotive, at 234 Orange Ave., County Fire spokesman Vince Agapito said.

The fire started in and was mostly confined to the storage area between the two businesses, he said.

"There was exterior fire damage due to the exposure to flames for both businesses, and extensive smoke damage to the foot and body massage business," he said.

Sheriff's deputies evacuated The Mercury Lounge and Noodle City, which are in the same single-story building as the foot and body massage shop, Agapito said. The storefront directly next to the massage business is currently vacant.

County Fire called a second alarm for the blaze to bring in additional resources, eventually calling up 30 firefighters in seven engines and one truck company to the scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Southern California Edison responded to the scene for downed power lines, which likely came down as a result of the fire, according to County Fire.

"Firefighters had to work around and avoid the downed power lines" during the attack on the structure fire, Agapito said.

There were no injuries reported and as of Tuesday night, no damage reported to other nearby businesses.

