Firefighters Respond to Apartment Fire Near Goleta

Blaze on San Gordiano Avenue was traced to an electrical problem with a terrarium

Firefighters responded Monday night to an electrical fire at an apartment near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were called out shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a four-unit apartment complex on the 4800 block of San Gordiano Avenue, across from San Marcos High School, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The fire was in a ground-floor unit, and was traced to an electrical problem with a terrarium, Sadecki said.

Damage was limited to the terrarium, Sadecki said.

While firefighters were on scene, a bystander suffered an apparent heart attack, and was treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital, Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.