Residents Displaced by Structure Fire Near More Mesa

Two units left uninhabitable at four-plex on 4700 block of Camino del Rey

Two residences were left uninhabitable Monday by a two-alarm fire in a multi-unit residential structure near More Mesa, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire in a four-plex on the 4700 block of Camino del Rey was reported at about 2:45 p.m., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The first crews on scene found smoke coming from the attic and roof area of the structure, Zaniboni said.

Crews battled the blaze from inside the unit and the roof, and were able to control the fire, which was burning in the attic, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

Flames damaged two units in the structure, Zaniboni said, adding that construction workers were inside the first unit prior to the fire.

A fire investigator was en route to the scene to search for the cause, he said.

American Red Cross personnel also were called in to help the residents find temporary housing.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.