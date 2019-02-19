Pixel Tracker

Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Homeless Camp in Goleta

Site between railroad tracks and Highway 101 is near Ellwood Station Road; no injuries reported

Firefighters responded Tuesday to a fire in a homeless camp between the railroad tracks and Highway 101, near Ellwood Station Road in Goleta. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 19, 2019 | 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded Tuesday to a fire that broke out in a homeless camp near the freeway in Goleta.

The blaze was reported at about 6:30 a.m. between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks in the area of Ellwood Station Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Upon arrived, crews found a makeshift structure engulfed in flames, which were putting up a lot of thick, black smoke, Zaniboni said.

The fire had spread to the nearby brush and trees, as well as belongings strewn about site, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, but remained on scene doing mop-up.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was unknown, Zaniboni said.

Both the railroad and the freeway remained open, although traffic in the area was slowed.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters douse a blaze that broke out Tuesday in a homeless camp between the railroad tracks and Highway 101, near Ellwood Station Road in Goleta. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

