Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Homeless Camp in Goleta

Site between railroad tracks and Highway 101 is near Ellwood Station Road; no injuries reported

Firefighters responded Tuesday to a fire that broke out in a homeless camp near the freeway in Goleta.

The blaze was reported at about 6:30 a.m. between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks in the area of Ellwood Station Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Upon arrived, crews found a makeshift structure engulfed in flames, which were putting up a lot of thick, black smoke, Zaniboni said.

The fire had spread to the nearby brush and trees, as well as belongings strewn about site, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, but remained on scene doing mop-up.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was unknown, Zaniboni said.

Both the railroad and the freeway remained open, although traffic in the area was slowed.

