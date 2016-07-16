Firefighters Knock Down Blaze Burning Racks of Plywood at Goleta Lumber Yard

No injuries reported in fire at Channel City Lumber and Hardware on Aero Camino; cause under investigation

Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a fire at a lumber yard and hardware store in Goleta.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to Channel City Lumber and Hardware at 35 Aero Camino, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire dispatchers reportedly received several reports of flames coming from a single-story building at the business, which backs up to the Union Pacific railroad tracks, but crews found that it was several lumber racks on fire, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the racks, which were storing plywood, were completely destroyed, and a nearby building had minor exterior damage.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

