Grease Fire Blamed for Smoky Kitchen Blaze at Orcutt House

Firefighters responded Sunday to a report of a fire at a home in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m. to the 1100 block of Glen Ellen Lane in the Knollwood Village development, and found light smoke coming from the structure, according to emergency radio traffic.

Capt. Anthony Stornetta said firefighters arrived to find smoke had filled the manufactured home due to a grease fire.

“Upon making entry, it was little to no visibility,” said Stornetta, who added that the resident had put out the blaze with a small fire extinguisher, but the home was “heavily charged” with smoke.

The fire extended into the stove and cabinets, but not the ceiling or walls. He estimated it caused about $5,000 in damage.

“She tried multiple times to put it out with baking soda, and it wouldn’t go out,”​ Stornetta said.

In the event of a grease fire, residents are urged to use the lid of the pan and to pour baking soda onto the fire to smother the flames, Stornetta said. Additionally, people shouldn’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 immediately.

A woman inside at the time had singed hair, but no smoke inhalation or burns, according to Stornetta.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to evacuate the smoke and check for extension.

Four county engines and a battalion chief responded to the incident.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

