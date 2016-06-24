Firefighters Douse Blaze North of La Cumbre Peak

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a report of a vegetation fire on the north side of La Cumbre Peak, in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

Crews from Santa Barbara County and the U.S. Forest Service were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. to the blaze, according to Manny Madrigal, a Forest Service spokesman.

The first units on scene reported the fire was burning in heavy brush, but moving slowly.

It charred about a quarter acre before being contained, Madrigal said, adding that crews remained on scene doing mop-up.

The fire remained under investigation, Madrigal said.

