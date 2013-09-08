‘Suspicious’ Fire Burns 2 Acres Near Tanglewood

A "suspicious" fire burned about 2 acres of vegetation north of Tanglewood in the Santa Maria Valley late Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze, which was reported shortly before midnight, was burning in light vegetation, and flames were spreading at a slow rate, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

It was fully contained at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

No structures were threatened.

The fire was burning near agricultural fields along Black Road, and consisted of three separate small fires, Sadecki said.

He said the blaze was considered suspicious, and remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.