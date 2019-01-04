Firefighters Respond to Electrical Fire at Santa Barbara County Jail

Firefighters responded to the Santa Barbara County Jail Friday evening after receiving a report of an electrical fire.

Crews arrived at about 5:45 p.m. to find smoke in the northwest section of the jail, which is at 4436 Calle Real near Santa Barbara.

Some 60 inmates in the affected area of the facility were relocated while firefighters doused the blaze, which was traced to an electrical vault, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

Firefighters were using blowers to clear out the smoke.

No injuries were reported.

