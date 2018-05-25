Firefighters Douse Blaze at Fairview Car Wash in Goleta

Fire that spread to the attic area broke out in office area that also serves adjacent Chevron gas station

The Fairview Car Wash in Goleta was damaged by a fire Friday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a 5:25 p.m. report of a fire at the facility at 42 N. Fairview Ave., Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

"The working structure fire was burning in the car wash area, which also happens to be the office area for that car wash and gas station," he said.

Responding crews were able to knock down the blaze as of 6:14 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

Zaniboni said the fire started in the office area and spread to the attic, causing significant damage to the car wash and office facilities.

The business, which is adjacent to a Chevron gas station, was temporarily closed as of Friday evening, and building inspectors responded to see whether it could reopen, he added.

Fire investigators were on the scene to look into the cause of the blaze, he said.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they requested that gas and electric company representatives respond to the scene, as well as a building inspector, according to emergency radio traffic.

No further details were available.

