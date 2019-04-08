Firefighters Battle Mobile Home Fire in Ellwood Area of Goleta

Female occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation in blaze at the Rancho Mobile Home Park, 7465 Hollister Ave.

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a mobile home fire in the Ellwood area of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at about 3:45 p.m. at the Rancho Mobile Home Park at 7465 Hollister Ave.

The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from throughout the structures, fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.

Firefighters mounted an aggressive attack on the flames while providing structure protection for an adjacent mobile home, Bertucelli said.

The mobile home appeared to be a total loss.

A female occupant escaped the burning structure, but was being treated by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation, Bertucelli said.

The American Red Cross was called in to provide housing for the displaced resident.

There were no other injuries, Bertucelli said, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.