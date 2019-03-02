Firefighters Respond to House Fire Near San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito

Crews dispatched about 2 a.m. to a fire alarm at a residence in 1500 block of East Mountain Drive

Firefighters responded early Saturday to a fire at a home on East Mountain Drive in Montecito.

Crews were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to a fire alarm at a residence in the 1500 block of East Mountain Drive, just west of San Ysidro Ranch, according to Alex Broumand, a spokesman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

“On arrival, the engine company found smoke throughout the very large two-story residential structure and requested additional units,” Broumand said.

“After making entry into the structure, the engine crews found a small fire that had been burning in a basement wall.”

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames while searching the home for any occupants, shutting off the utilities and clearing the structure of smoke.

“Once the fire was out, the crews confirmed that the fire did not extend into any adjoining walls or ceiling spaces, finding no other hazard,” Broumand said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Montecito firefighters were assisted on the call by personnel from the Carpinteria-Summerland and Santa Barbara fire departments.

