Firefighters Respond to Residential Structure Fire in Solvang

First units on scene find heavy flames coming from building on 500 block of North Alisal Road

Heavy flames are seen at a residential building in Solvang. Click to view larger
Heavy flames are seen at a residential building on the 500 block of North Alisal Road in Solvang on Saturday. (Bruce Pedersen photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:58 a.m. | March 23, 2019 | 10:04 a.m.

Firefighters responded Saturday to a fire in a multi-unit residential structure in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the fire on the 500 block of North Alisal Road, said fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

A sheriff’s deputy on scene reported heavy flames coming from the structure, according to emergency radio traffic.

Evacuations were ordered for the building, which appeared to be a duplex or triplex.

The first firefighters on scene began an interior attack on the flames, and conducted a search of the building, Bertucelli said.

No one was inside the structure and no injuries were reported, he added.

Six residents were displaced by the fire, Bertucelli said, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Firefighters ventilate the roof Saturday while battling a fire at a multi-unit residential building in Solvang. Click to view larger
Firefighters ventilate the roof Saturday while battling a fire at a multi-unit residential building in Solvang. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

