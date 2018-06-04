Firefighters Respond to Small Blaze at Bacara Resort

Fire in laundry is held in check by fire sprinklers at Goleta hotel

A report of a structure fire at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta brought a full response from firefighters Monday night, but the blaze was limited to a laundry room, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews were called out shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the hotel on the 8300 block of Hollister Avenue in western Goleta, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The fire in a laundry room was held in check by the building's fire-sprinkler system, and firefighters were able to quickly douse the remaining flames, Sadecki said.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation, Sadecki said, but appeared to have been sparked in the laundry.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuation of the hotel was necessary, Sadecki said.

A damage estimate was not available Monday night.

