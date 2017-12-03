Firefighters Respond to Small Fire Along Highway 154 Near Lake Cachuma

Firefighters responded Sunday night to a small vegetation fire burning along Highway 154 east of Lake Cachuma.

Crews from Santa Barbara County and the U.S. Forest Service were dispatched at about 5:25 p.m. to the blaze, which was burning on the north side of Highway 154 about two miles east of the lake, according to emergency radio traffic.

The initial size-up for the fire was a quarter acre charred, with flames spreading slowly.

The westbound lane of Highway 154 was shut down to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.

Additional details were not immediately available.

