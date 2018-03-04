Firefighters Battle Structure Fire East of Highway 101 in Buellton

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a structure fire at a rock quarry and asphalt plant in Buellton.

Crews were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. to the area east of Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road.

The blaze involving a double-wide trailer was at the Granite Construction Co. facility at 400 S. Highway 101, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The first personnel on scene reported the single-story structure engulfed in flames, with the fire putting up a large column of dark smoke, Zaniboni said.

The northbound freeway offramp at Santa Rosa Road was shut down, and sheriff's deputies established a perimeter in the area of the fire.

There were radio reports of possible hazardous materials and a large fuel tank in the area of the fire, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the trailer, which was used for an office and storage, and keep the flames from spreading to other structures or the vegetation, Zaniboni said.

The trailer was declared a total loss.

An investigators was dispatched to the scene to look for the cause of the blaze.

