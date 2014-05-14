Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Crews Battle Fire at Goleta Mobile Home Park

Authorities believe the cause may have been related to propane tanks that set off at least three explosions; no injuries have been reported

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 14, 2014

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire that gutted a Goleta mobile home and caused minor damage to another, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were called out at about 1:30 p.m. to the Rancho Goleta Mobile Home Park at 945 Ward Drive, fire dispatchers said.

The first units on scene reported that a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames, and emergency personnel helped evacuate two surrounding units, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Neighbors told Noozhawk they heard a propane tank explosion, and firefighters confirmed at least three explosions came from two propane tanks.

Two pet geckos were reported to have died during the fire, although Sadecki couldn't immediately confirm. He said no one was injured in the fire, although two people were inside the mobile home — Unit 70 — when the blaze began.

 

mobile home fire
Firefighters mop up after Wednesday's mobile home fire in Goleta. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Sadecki said that prior to the fire, residents had complained of a problem while trying to light a propane-powered barbecue grill, which investigators believe might have started the blaze.

A neighboring mobile home sustained minor damage from heat radiation — as temperatures hovered near 95 degrees — but the blaze was knocked down within 20 minutes, Sadecki said.

"The problem with these trailer parks is that they're so close together, so we have to keep on top of them," he said.

Sadecki could not confirm an official cause of the fire and said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff reported from the scene.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff reported from the scene.

Firefighters battle a mobile home fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Goleta. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

