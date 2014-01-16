Firefighters Respond to Fire at Orcutt Home

Firefighters responded Thursday to fire at a residence in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Glen Cairon Drive, fire dispatchers said.

The blaze was contained to a one room of the single-story, single-family home, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

No one was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported, Sadecki said.

Three county engines were assisted on the incident by a crew from the city of Santa Maria.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

