Crop-Dusting Helicopter Sparks Small Vegetation Fire in Ellwood Canyon Near Goleta

Firefighters responded on Friday to a small vegetation fire in Ellwood Canyon near Goleta that officials said was caused by a crop-dusting helicopter clipping some power lines.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of Ellwood Ranch Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The aircraft's contact with the high-tension power lines caused arcing and sparks to fall into the vegetation below, Zaniboni said, adding that one of the lines was severed.

The helicopter made an emergency landing nearby, and the pilot was not injured, Zaniboni said.

Details on the company operating the helicopter and the pilot's name were not released.

"The grass in the area was still green and moist, and the fire did not spread much," Zaniboni said, adding that about 1/4 acre was charred.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., crews reported that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

A county helicopter was called to the scene to make water drops on the blaze as needed.

Three county engines responded to the blaze, and were assisted by two engines from the city of Santa Barbara and two from Los Padres National Forest.

