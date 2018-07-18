Evacuations Ordered as Vegetation Fire Burns Off Highway 1 Near Gaviota

Blaze was reported north of Highway 1 and west of Highway 101

Firefighters responded Wednesday to a report of a vegetation fire off Highway 1 near Gaviota.

Crews were dispatched shortly before noon to the blaze, which reportedly was 2-3 miles west of Highway 101.

A second alarm was called at about 12:10 p.m.

No acreage estimate was available.

Evacuations were in progress on the 7500 Block San Julian Road, and along Highway 1 between Highway 101 and El Jaro Creek.

The fire reported to be burning in medium vegetation, with a moderate to fast rate of spread.

Units en route reported smoke showing from the fire, which was burning north of Highway 1 and west of Highway 101.

Helicopters and air tankers were ordered to assist in fighting the fire.

There are some structures in the area, but it was not immediately known if any were threatened.

Officials were using the 9-1-1 system to alert residents in the area.

The CHP reportedly was shutting down Highway 1 in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

