Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fires in Gaviota Area

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a report of two small vegetation fires in the Gaviota area.

The first blaze was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the area of the Tajiguas Landfill, possibly related to a downed power line, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch.

The second was reported about two miles west of that location.

Crews were en route, and a county helicopter was requested.

Additional details were not immediately available.

