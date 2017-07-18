Firefighters Say ‘Finish Line’ in Sight in Battle Against Whittier Fire

Containment rises to 75 percent for 18,395-acre blaze; actor Billy Baldwin extends community's thanks during cameo appearance at firefighter briefing

Aided by favorable weather conditions, efforts to put an end to the Whittier Fire continued to show good results Tuesday, with firefighters pushing containment to 75 percent, a number that was expected to rise over the next couple days.

Since it broke out on July 8 south of Highway 154, the fire has scorched 18,395 acres in the Santa Ynez Mountains between Lake Cachuma and the South Coast. More than 50 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Tuesday was a “super productive” day, Incident Commander Mark von Tillow told Noozhawk Tuesday night.

Work remains to be done on the stubborn northwest flank of the fire, he noted, adding that rugged terrain has been making it difficult for firefighters to complete containment lines in that area.

But with the continuing efforts of hand crews, bulldozers and aircrafts dropping water and retardant, that section of line is expected to be completed on Wednesday, von Tillow said.

Crews on Tuesday also increased their focus on the fire's southern flank, above populated areas west of Goleta. Flames in that areas have mostly been held in check by the marine layer at about the 1,500-foot level of the mountains.

During the day, hand crews completed a section of containment line from the ridgetop down to the upper reaches of Tecolote Canyon, and other firefighters were scouting the steep terrain looking for opportunities to directly attack the flames.

A section of line above Gato Canyon was completed overnight Tuesday.

Although there was some flare-up on the western end of the fire Tuesday night, more progress on containment was expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, von Tillow said.

"I think everyone sees the finish line, now that the weather has subsided," von Tillow said. "Everybody's up and ready to go."

The target date for full containment remains July 30.

In a sign of progress on taming the fire, officials downgraded mandatory evacuation orders to warnings for the South Coast area west of Goleta on Tuesday morning.

In addition, night-shift crews have been reduced as firefighters gain increasing control over the burning areas, and crews are called away to other wildfires around the state.

At the peak, more than 2,000 personnel were assigned to the Whittier Fire, but von Tillow said he expected that number to drop to about 700 by Friday.

Fire crews have been the beneficiaries of promising weather conditions.

Incident meteorologist Jim Dudley said that he expected “no major wind” on the fire Tuesday night.

Fire behavior analyst Dennis Burns noted that much of the front country sat under the sun throughout the day — never a good thing for fire — but the marine layer that rolled in Tuesday night was expected to again dampen the flames.



“The rest of the fire should pretty quiet,” Burns said.

The mood was noticeably brighter at Tuesday evening’s briefing, thanks in part to actor Billy Baldwin, a Montecito resident who stopped by to express the community's gratitude to firefighters.

“It means a lot, what you do for us day in and day out,” Baldwin told the group, which was preparing to head out to the fire lines for a 12-hour overnight shift.

“I get some flak from firefighters for when I did "Backdraft" many years ago,” Baldwin said, in reference to the 1991 firefighter thriller film he starred in.

“It was still a pretty damn good movie,” he added with a laugh.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, mandatory evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for the area from Calle Real north to West Camino Cielo, from Winchester Canyon Road on the east to El Capitan Ranch Road on the west, including all roads and trails within that area.

Cachuma Village also remained under an evacuation warning.

Many road closures in the area were also lifted, with a full list here. Highway 154 was reopened Sunday night.

The evacuation shelter at San Marcos High School near Goleta was scheduled to close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

West Camino Cielo remained closed from the Winchester Gun Club to Refugio Road, and Salvar Road is closed at Via Gaitero (needed for a helicopter landing zone).

There were 1,747 personnel assigned to the blaze Tuesday night, including 62 engines, 50 hand crews, 16 helicopters, 15 bulldozers, 33 water tenders and four masticators.

Whittier Fire burn areas will continue to smolder but so-called smokers are within the fire perimeter and do not pose a threat to the fireline, officials said.

Residents who need help returning large animals to their properties can call the county Animal Services hotline at 805.681.4332.

— Noozhawk intern Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.