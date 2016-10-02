Firefighters Sport Pink T-shirts During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Santa Barbara City firefighters will be wearing pink uniform T-shirts during October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is the sixth year the firefighters will display their support and honor all cancer patients and survivors.

The American Cancer Society said: “Excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women, accounting for 29 percent of newly diagnosed cancers.”

Women living in the United States now face a 1 in 8 lifetime chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Women in the 1970s had a 1 in 11 lifetime chance.

The American Cancer Society provides help and information 24 hours a day seven days a week online at cancer.org and by calling the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.

Awareness leads to detection, and early detection allows for greater options and increases the chances for survival.

There are a limited number of Santa Barbara City Fire Department breast cancer t-shirts available for a donation of $20 at Fire Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society at the end of the month.

Rich Griguoli for City of Santa Barbara Fire Department.