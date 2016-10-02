Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Sport Pink T-shirts During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dress code designed to honor all cancer patients and survivors.

By Rich Griguoli | October 2, 2016 | 5:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City firefighters will be wearing pink uniform T-shirts during October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In front of Fire Station 1 with operations and prevention personnel: Fire Inspector II Ryan DiGuilio, Capt. Chris Woodcock, Capt. Robert Kendall, Firefighter Gabe Donald, Engineer Spencer Simonds, Deputy Chief Lee Waldron, Capt. Michael Hoose, Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce, Fire Inspector I Amber Anderson, Fire inspector III Jim Austin and Engineer Paul Spinale. (Rich Griguoli)

This is the sixth year the firefighters will display their support and honor all cancer patients and survivors.

The American Cancer Society said: “Excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women, accounting for 29 percent of newly diagnosed cancers.”

Women living in the United States now face a 1 in 8 lifetime chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Women in the 1970s had a 1 in 11 lifetime chance.

The American Cancer Society provides help and information 24 hours a day seven days a week online at cancer.org and by calling the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.

Awareness leads to detection, and early detection allows for greater options and increases the chances for survival.

There are a limited number of Santa Barbara City Fire Department breast cancer t-shirts available for a donation of $20 at Fire Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society at the end of the month.

Rich Griguoli for City of Santa Barbara Fire Department.

 
