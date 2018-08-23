Firefighters Stop Small Vegetation Fire in Foothills Near Highway 154

Cause of blaze near 'Bridge to Nowhere' under investigation; suspicious person seen in area

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning on the east side of Highway 154 in the foothills above Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. to the area of Via Chaparral, Salvar Road and Via Gaitero, near the overcrossing known at the "Bridge to Nowhere."

The flames were reported heading in a northeast direction, and the first units on scene indicated about an acre and a half had been burned.

At 5:40 p.m., crews reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

There were reports of a suspicious person seen shortly before the fire broke out, and an investigator was en route.

Additional details were not immediately available.

