Thursday, August 23 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Stop Small Vegetation Fire in Foothills Near Highway 154

Cause of blaze near 'Bridge to Nowhere' under investigation; suspicious person seen in area

Vegetation Fire Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning on the east side of Highway 154 in the foothills above Santa Barbara. About an acre and a half were blackened. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 23, 2018 | 5:41 p.m.

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning on the east side of Highway 154 in the foothills above Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. to the area of Via Chaparral, Salvar Road and Via Gaitero, near the overcrossing known at the "Bridge to Nowhere."

The flames were reported heading in a northeast direction, and the first units on scene indicated about an acre and a half had been burned.

At 5:40 p.m., crews reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

There were reports of a suspicious person seen shortly before the fire broke out, and an investigator was en route.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 