Driver Injured as Vehicle Crashes Over Side of Highway 154

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 24, 2014 | 8:45 p.m.

A driver suffered minor injuries Friday night when his vehicle crashed over the side of Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The vehicle was found some 50 feet off the edge of the roadway on the Santa Barbara side of the summit at about 7:40 p.m., according to firefighter Paul Christensen.

Other estimates indicated the vehicle was 75 to 150 feet off the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s emergency dispatch reports, .

Firefighters made their way down to the crash site, and found that the victim had been able to exit the vehicle on his own, Christensen said.

Crews used ropes to help the man get back up to the roadway, where he was met by an AMR ambulance that took him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Christensen said.

The man's name and age were not released.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

