Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:37 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Firefighters Want You to Take a Tour of Burned-Out House

Damaged Auhay Drive home to be used as real-life example for fire-safety education.

By Noozhawk staff | February 18, 2008 | 1:46 p.m.

{mosimage}

Taking advantage of what is — thankfully — a rare opportunity, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department wants you to come see for yourself what the inside of a house looks like after it’s been gutted by fire.

Last week, a single-family house at 4511 Auhay Drive, off Hollister Avenue east of San Marcos High, was badly damaged in an accidental fire. The Fire Department will open the structure for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The idea is to educate the public on the dangers of fires, and the importance of installing smoke detectors, alarms and other safety devices.

image
Janet Wolf
Firefighters will be on hand to answer questions, and 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf is expected to pay a visit.

The owners of the property, Emmanuelle and John Ledbetter, gave the Fire Department permission to hold the demonstration.

The Ledbetters were fortunate no one was hurt seriously in the blaze, said fire Capt. Eli Iskow, a department spokesman. Only one of the five family members was home at the time of the fire, which ignited around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12, he said. The individual was not seriously injured, although he did suffer minor smoke inhalation.

“Because of his location in the house, he did not notice the fast-moving fire until after it was well established,” Iskow said. “He was not alerted much earlier to the presence of the fire because the house did not have a functioning smoke alarm.”

{mosimage}

The open house is part of a county Fire Department program called “Open Fire Safety House.” Although the program started in 1986, a South Coast home hasn’t been showcased in 12 years, Iskow said.

There have been a spate of house fires in the past few years in Santa Barbara County. Some have been deadly.

There is no time limit on this weekend’s tours, Iskow said.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 