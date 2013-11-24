Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck on More Mesa Cliff

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a dog that had become stranded on a cliff at More Mesa.

The dog's owners requested assistance at about 5 p.m., after trying to coax the animal down to safety for about 90 minutes, fire Engineer Paul Christensen said.

One county engine and one truck responded, and found the dog — a border collie named Rich — stuck about 150 feet up the cliff, Christensen said.

Using a rope system from above, crews were able to lower a firefighter to the dog, and then take him down to his waiting owners at the bottom of the cliff.

The dog was uninjured, Christensen said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.