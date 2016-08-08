Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

As Fires Continue to Menace the State, Santa Barbara-Area Crews Continue to Deploy

Fighting Monterey County’s Soberanes Fire in particular has required the help of fire crews from Santa Barbara, Vandenberg, Lompoc, Carpinteria and Montecito

The Santa Barbara County crew of Engine 313 works the Soberanes Fire near Carmel.
The Santa Barbara County crew of Engine 313 works the Soberanes Fire near Carmel.  (Matt McGowan / Santa Barbara County Fire photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | August 8, 2016 | 12:45 p.m.

As ferocious blazes continue to slam California during high fire season, Santa Barbara County fire departments are continuing to aid their counterparts throughout the state with engines and personnel.

“Everybody’s engaged,” Santa Barbara city Fire Department Chief Pat McElroy told Noozhawk.

The biggest blaze local resources are fighting is Monterey County’s Soberanes Fire, which has charred over 60,000 acres near Big Sur over the past two and a half weeks.

A five-engine strike team from the County Fire Department, Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base, along with a Santa Barbara city battalion chief, completed on Sunday a 14-day outing at the fire, McElroy said.

The engines will remain on duty, he added, but new local personnel will be taking the place of the local firefighters already up there.

The Soberanes Fire, started by an illegal campfire, is only 45-percent contained as of Monday and has a force of over 5,000 personnel working to put it out.

Fifty-seven residences have been destroyed.

County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni told Noozhawk that an all-county strike team was also relieved over the weekend by fresh firefighters after the crew spent two weeks at the Soberanes Fire.

A mixed strike team with Vandenberg, Lompoc, Montecito, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara city firefighters are helping out with the 4,500-acre Pilot Fire near San Bernardino, Zaniboni said, which was 5 percent contained on Monday and had destroyed four residences.

Yet another strike team made up of Santa Barbara city, Carpinteria and Los Angeles crews in Type 3 engines — specialized for wildland fires — has been fighting the Goose Fire, east of Fresno, McElroy said.

That blaze, which has burned over 2,200 acres and nine structures, is 96 percent contained as of Monday.

Teams from around the county have also assisted in the Sand Fire, which is nearly 100 percent contained after harassing Santa Clarita and eating up over 41,000 acres in Los Angeles County.

Local firefighters are only about a month removed from a wildfire scare in their own backyard — the Sherpa Fire, which scorched a relatively small 7,500 acres of Gaviota coast and destroyed one structure.

Of serious concern to firefighting crews trying to focus on the blazes, McElroy told Noozhawk, are the seas of dead trees, especially in the Sierra Nevada, which pose a “generational” problem for firefighters.

Climate change, bark beetle infestations and drought have created a tree-mortality epidemic across the state, affecting literally tens of millions of trees, he said.

Some camp sites in the Los Padres National Forest saw temporary closures recently due to the risk of dead trees toppling over.

Firefighters will be addressing the issue for 20 to 30 years to come, McElroy said.

“The scope of the problem is unbelievable — it’s massive,” he said.

Increasingly worse fire seasons have strained fire department budgets across the state, he added, and more and more of the Forest Service’s budget has gone toward fire management.

And now the tree problem has only made things worse, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 