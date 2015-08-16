Fires Along Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo County Grow to 100 Acres; 10-Percent Contained

Advice

Northbound freeway lanes were shut down, snarling traffic; pickup truck dragging a tow chain suspected as cause

More than 150 fire personnel worked through the night Sunday battling three vegetation fires that had snarled northbound traffic on the Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo County.

By Monday morning, the blazes had charred 100 acres and were 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The blazes, which broke out shortly after 6 p.m., were burning on the east side of Highway 101, between the freeway and Mount Lowe Road north of San Luis Obispo, according to Cal Fire.

A safety chain dragging from a pickup towing a trailer was being cited as the possible source of the fires, as well as a blaze that broke out earlier near the Nojoqui Summit in Santa Barbara County, and another in northern San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cal Fire was reporting that the three fires totaled 100 acres, and that two of them had burned together.

They were 10-percent contained Monday morning, and some 250 personnel were assigned to the blaze.

At 9:20 p.m., a Sigalert was issued, and only one northbound lane of Highway 101 was open over the Cuesta Grade, causing major traffic tie-ups, the CHP said.

A second northbound lane was reopened shortly after 11 p.m.

All southbound lanes were reported open.

Cal Fire reported that crews were working to keep the flames west of Mount Lowe Road.

