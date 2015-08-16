Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:38 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Fires Along Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo County Grow to 100 Acres; 10-Percent Contained

Northbound freeway lanes were shut down, snarling traffic; pickup truck dragging a tow chain suspected as cause

Three fires were burning along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo on Sunday night, cause major traffic tie-ups in the area.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:58 a.m. | August 16, 2015 | 9:20 p.m.

More than 150 fire personnel worked through the night Sunday battling three vegetation fires that had snarled northbound traffic on the Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo County.

By Monday morning, the blazes had charred 100 acres and were 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The blazes, which broke out shortly after 6 p.m., were burning on the east side of Highway 101, between the freeway and Mount Lowe Road north of San Luis Obispo, according to Cal Fire.

A safety chain dragging from a pickup towing a trailer was being cited as the possible source of the fires, as well as a blaze that broke out earlier near the Nojoqui Summit in Santa Barbara County, and another in northern San Luis Obispo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cal Fire was reporting that the three fires totaled 100 acres, and that two of them had burned together.

They were 10-percent contained Monday morning, and some 250 personnel were assigned to the blaze.

At 9:20 p.m., a Sigalert was issued, and only one northbound lane of Highway 101 was open over the Cuesta Grade, causing major traffic tie-ups, the CHP said.

A second northbound lane was reopened shortly after 11 p.m.

All southbound lanes were reported open.

Cal Fire reported that crews were working to keep the flames west of Mount Lowe Road.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

