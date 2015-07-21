Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:49 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Wine

Laurie Jervis: Firestone Walker Brewing Co. Announces Partnership With Duvel Moortgat

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | July 21, 2015 | 7:22 p.m.

Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s founders and proprietors Adam Firestone and David Walker stunned the craft beer world July 16 by announcing a collaboration with another family-owned — albeit larger — brewing empire, Belgium-based Duvel Moortgat.

In a news release, the Paso Robles-based Firestone and Walker assured the public and craft beer aficionados that “our people and partnerships will remain, and there will be no change discernable in and around the brewery.”

Duvel, founded in 1871, has kept “a singular focus on quality … (and) this is a universal language we understand,” Firestone and Walker noted in the release. “There is a clear respect and reverence for the art of work of brewers that aligns with our values and plans for the future.”

“Like all things it will take time, but we can now rest knowing Paso remains our home for the foreseeable future,” Walker said Tuesday morning in an email.

“In terms of the transaction, it’s complicated, but I can confirm our friends from ​Duvel are strapped to us as we are to them. It’s a significant leap of faith for both families,” he wrote.

When questioned about a possible production increase, Christopher Weir, publicist for Firestone Walker, emailed that “there will be no sudden rise in production. Growth has been steady and will continue to be.”

Regarding the partnership, Weir quoted Walker: “It’s complicated and private. This is primarily an investment to help us build out Paso without being wed to bankers. It is also an opportunity for us to link ourselves with a 150-year-old partner with the same family and craft values we have.”

As both Duvel and Firestone Walker are privately owned, no financial details were made public. However, Beer Marketer's Insight listed the deal somewhere near $250 million, and called Firestone Walker the 16th largest craft brewer in the United States, distributing more than 200,000 barrels last year.

Sources are describing the partnership as a long-term alliance that will combine, but not integrate, the operations of both breweries, and Firestone Walker will continue operating independently under the direction of Firestone and Walker.

While production for the 20-year-old Firestone Walker Brewing Co. began on McMurray Road in Buellton, brewery operations were relocated to Paso Robles some years back. 

The original Buellton location houses a popular taproom, restaurant and retail center, as does the Paso Robles brewing campus, located on Ramada Drive adjacent to Highway 101.

The company’s website details plans for a third taproom restaurant, pilot brewhouse and craft beer hub on Washington Boulevard in Venice. The company acquired the property several years ago.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 