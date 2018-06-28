Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firework Blamed For Igniting Fire at Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 12:28 p.m. | June 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

A firework sparked a blaze that damaged the exterior of Lompoc's Anderson Recreation Center late Wednesday night.

At 9:14 p.m. personnel from the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded to a reporter of bushes on fire against the building at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

“Crews arrived on scene and found a large fire against the building that was threatening the structure,” Lompoc fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said. “The fire had begun to extend to the exterior components and broke the windows, causing smoke to fill the building.”

Firefighters quickly attacked the exterior fire while a second crew entered the building to check whether the fire had extended inside.

They were able to knock the fire down in five minutes and did not find any extension into the building, Federmann said.

Charred building Click to view larger
A fire sparked by a firework caused an estimated $5,000 damage to the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc late Wednesday night. (Lompoc Fire Department photo)

However, exterior components of the building had to revemoved, and extensive charring was found inside the walls. 

Federmann said witnesses reported seeing someone place fireworks on the wall near the bushes, leading to the determination a firework sparked the blaze, he siad.

Those using the fireworks fled before Lompoc police arrived, Federmann said. 

Investigators were working to determine if the pyrotechnics were the safe and sane version or illegal fireworks, but initially suspected it might have involved a safe and sane item, Federmann said Thursday. 

Damage initially has been estimated at approximately $5,000.

The Anderson Recreation Center remains open, and Lompoc recreation programs were continuing as scheduled. city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said Thursday.

The building is the home to the main business office for the city's Parks & Recreation Department and many of its programs such as the father-daughter and mother-son dances.

The 11,000-square-foot, multi-level center features a gymnasium, several classrooms and a kitchen. The facility is used for basketball, volleyball, exercise and dance programs, educational and recreational classes, receptions, and parties.

The historic facility opened in September 1942 by the federal government as a USO  center to serve the recreational and social needs of military personnel stationed in the Lompoc Valley when now-Vandenberg Air Force Base was then Camp Cooke, according to the city of Lompoc website.

The city of Lompoc purchased the building in 1947, and it served as a City Hall facility until the current Civic Center Complex’s construction off East Ocean Avenue.

After debate about the future of the old City Hall building, leaders decided to renovate the structure to retire the original floor plan and give the facility a new life.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 