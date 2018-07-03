Fireworks Blasts Can Threaten Children’s Hearing

The Fourth of July is a time for celebrations and colorful fireworks displays. But parents should take steps to protect their children's ears from loud fireworks noises, health experts caution.

"Fireworks are extremely loud and can be harmful to a child's ears," said Dr. Steven Barkley, chief pediatric medical officer for Cottage Children’s Medical Center.

The World Health Organization guidelines advise that children not be exposed to sounds exceeding 140 decibels (dB). Fireworks, however, can range from as low as 130 dB to as high as 190 dB.

For comparison, the sound of a jet taking off from a distance of about 300 feet is 125 dB, the U.S. Department of Labor says.

Dr. Barkley said that although many noise-related injuries are temporary, some are permanent without treatment options to restore hearing. Mild hearing loss that individuals experience immediately after recreational noise exposure is usually temporary.

“But exposure to loud sounds over time can have a cumulative and permanent effect on hearing, so protect your children’s ears now to keep them hearing in the future,” Dr. Barkley said.

One simple way is to sit further away from the fireworks: "The farther away you are, the less impact the fireworks will have on a child's hearing," he said.

It’s best to sit at least 500 feet away from where the fireworks are launched. Also, consider purchasing noise-reduction earplugs or headphones, which can help protect a child's hearing.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Children’s Medical Center.