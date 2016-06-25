Fireworks Confiscated in Orcutt, Citation Issued As Man With Warrants Winds Up in Jail

A Santa Maria man found his freedom had fizzled after a report of illegal fireworks led to his arrest on active warrants.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, dispatchers received multiple reports of fireworks on Thursday night in the vicinity of Hummel Drive and Mi Terra Lane near Orcutt. Deputies eventually pinpointed the noise coming from a residence in the 4500 block of Hummel Drive.

“Deputies attempted to contact the residents but were initially unsuccessful due to the fact the residents appeared to have turned off all their lights and refused to answer the door,” the department said in a statement Saturday.

After further investigation, deputies discovered that one of the residents had two active warrants for his arrest and was on active county probation with full search and seizure terms.

Armed with the information, deputies returned to the residence Friday night, and located Samuel Albrecht, 22, of Santa Maria, hiding in a bathroom.

During the search, 12 “Excalibur” brand, mortar-style aerial fireworks were located, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Albrecht was booked into the Santa Maria Branch Jail for the active warrants and issued a citation for possession of illegal fireworks without a permit.

Because of the warrants, he is being held without bail, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The county citation comes on the heels of a crackdown on the use of illegal fireworks in the city of Santa Maria, where an education and enforcement campaign is underway.

Earlier this week, Orcutt residents noted on social media that multiple fireworks were being ignited in some neighborhoods.

While state-certified safe and sane fireworks will be sold and can be used on the Fourth of July in Guadalupe, Lompoc and Santa Maria, all fireworks are illegal in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County as well as the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Solvang.

Additionally, illegal fireworks — those propelled into the sky and known for loud booms — are banned in all cities.

“The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind its citizens that these types of fireworks are extremely dangerous and have a high propensity to start a fire especially due to drought conditions,” the department said in its statement.

“In addition to criminal fines, those responsible for property damage due to a fire started by the unlawful use of fireworks can be liable for the costs associated with the suppression of those fires, which can easily rise in the millions of dollars.”

