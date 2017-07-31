Fireworks Display During Concert at SBCC Catches Some Residents by Surprise

A fireworks show in conjunction with a classical music concert at Santa Barbara City College caught some people by surprise Monday night.

Santa Barbara police and fire dispatchers received numerous calls about the display, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m., said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The event at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium, marking the 70th anniversary of the Music Academy of the West, was a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy,” and featured the New York Philharmonic and the Music Academy Festival Orchestra.

The show culminated with a short pyrotechnic display that Harwood said was permitted by the city.

More than 7,000 people reportedly attended what was billed as “the largest classical music event in Santa Barbara’s history.”

