Fire Department Issues Reminder That Fireworks Are Illegal in Santa Barbara County

By | July 2, 2013 | 9:20 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds the public that all fireworks, including the so-called safe and sane variety, are illegal in all areas of Santa Barbara County. However, some cities within Santa Barbara County have local rules regarding fireworks within their jurisdiction.

Each July Fourth, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using illegal fireworks. On average, 32,000 fires occur and 9,300 injuries result from fireworks nationally, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks — devastating burns, injuries, fires and even death can occur.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department recommends the best way to view fireworks is to attend one of the public fireworks display conducted by professional pyro technicians.

The following tips will help make the display more enjoyable to the public, as well as make the display as safe as possible:

» Spectators should obey all ushers or monitors and respect the safety barriers set up to allow the trained operator room to safely do their job. Resist any temptation to get close to the actual firing site. In fact, the best viewing is from a quarter-mile away.

» Although it rarely happens, it is possible that a firework component might fall to the ground without exploding. The public should be cautioned not to touch these fireworks and contact your local fire department.

» Pets have very sensitive ears, and the booms and bangs associated with a fireworks display can be quite uncomfortable, particularly to dogs. Leave pets at home if you are planning on attending a fireworks show.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department urges the public to enjoy public displays of fireworks conducted by trained professionals and reminds the public that all fireworks are illegal in all areas of Santa Barbara County.

Have an enjoyable and safe Fourth of July.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
