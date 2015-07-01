Fireworks Ruled Out as Cause of Lompoc’s Mesa Fire; Crews Fully Contain 320-Acre Blaze

Advice

The Mesa Fire near Lompoc is fully contained, with a small crew of 40 expected to remain at the site Thursday to complete mop-up chores as investigators try to pinpoint the cause.

The investigation into how the 320-acre fire started is continuing, but Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said fireworks weren’t involved.

“I was told it was not fireworks," Zaniboni said. "They're not releasing any information about the cause."

The fire ignited Monday afternoon near the Mission Hills Community Services District's water treatment plant and flames raced eastward, threatening hundreds of residences in the area and leading to evacuations for hundreds of people.

The morning after the fire started, Santa Barbara County authorities sought information about the possible sighting of one or two people, reportedly young males, in the area at the time.

The Fire Department Tip Line can be reached by calling 805.686.5074.

By midday Wednesday, firefighters declared the blaze 95 percent surrounded with full containment expected by 6 p.m. as crews spent the day reinforcing containment lines, checking for hot spots and patrolling the fire.

The cost of fighting the fire has climbed to $650,000, Zaniboni added.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury. No structures were damaged or destroyed.

The force had dropped to 180 people Wednesday and firefighters were continuing to demobilize, according to Zaniboni.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.