Fireworks Spectacular to Dazzle Fourth of July Celebration at Santa Maria Fairpark

By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | June 16, 2015 | 12:22 p.m.

Sm fireworks
Bursts of color from the annual Fireworks Spectacular will light up the sky over the Santa Maria Fairpark on the Fourth of July. (Santa Maria Fairpark photo)

Purple pinwheel blasts, red and blue splashes of color and multicolored bursts of light — the annual Fireworks Spectacular celebration is on at the Santa Maria Fairpark!

Come join friends and neighbors as they celebrate the Fourth of July in a free collage of spectacular colors.

Admission is free, with food and beverages available for purchase. No alcoholic beverages may be brought into the Fairpark.

Bring your chairs and blankets, gather early and settle in to listen to the sounds of popular local band Unfinished Business. Vendors will offer food and drinks for purchase or attendees can bring their own snacks. The Fireworks Spectacular annually draws about 5,000 spectators to watch the impressive display.

Thanks to generous underwriting by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and the joint efforts of the Santa Maria Fairpark, City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the community has a safe and fun place to enjoy a sensational display of fireworks.

Gates open at 3 p.m. July 4 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The band begins at 5 p.m., and fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m. Admission is free and food is available for purchase. Bringing in outside alcohol is prohibited.

For more information, click here or like us on Facebook.

The Santa Maria Fairpark serves as the hub for major events and community activities on California’s Central Coast. The state-owned facility hosts the annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which attracts more than 60,000 people; the Fireworks Spectacular, which sees 5,000 spectators; and is home to its headlining event the Santa Barbara County Fair, which is attended by more than 140,000 people.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

