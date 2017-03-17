Hartmann, Dean Join First 5 Commission

Two community leaders, 3rd Dist. County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and county health officer Dr. Charity Dean have joined the First 5 Commission that oversees and directs the work of First 5 Santa Barbara County.

First 5 invests sales tax on cigarettes into local programs and services that help children prenatal through age 5 prepare for kindergarten.



Hartmann joined the commission in February and Dr. Dean joined in March.

Prior to her service on the Board of Supervisors, Hartmann served as director of the Public Policy Program at the Claremont Graduate School, and taught environmental studies at Oberlin College and later at University of Southern California.

She has worked with the Congressional Research Service, U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 3.

Hartmann played key roles in the public-private partnership Southern California Wetlands Recovery Project, Buellton Urban Growth Boundary initiative, and the Goodland Coalition in Goleta.

She has a history of community service through organizations such as Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Wilding Museum, and the Fund for Santa Barbara.



Dr. Dean is a public health physician, who currently serves as the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department health officer. She is responsible for communicable disease control and prevention, immunizations, and public-health preparedness.

Dr. Dean served as president of the board of directors for the Central Coast Medical Association, is an active leader in the California Conference of Local Health Officers, and serves on the School Site Council of Mountain View Elementary.

She received her medical degree and master’s of Public Health and Tropical Medicine from Tulane University in New Orleans.



“We are profoundly grateful to have Supervisor Hartmann and Dr. Dean join the First 5 Commission,” said Ben Romo, First 5 executive director.

“Their extensive expertise, professional background, and long record of community service will greatly benefit our work supporting children prenatal through age 5 and their families,” he said.

First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, funded by Proposition 10, works in partnership with individuals and organizations throughout the county, to support the health, early learning and well-being of children prenatal to age 5 and their families.

For more information, call 884-8085 or visit www.First5SBC.org.



