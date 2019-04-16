Pixel Tracker

First 5 Santa Barbara County Seeks Alternate Members for Commission

By Katie Torres for First 5 Santa Barbara County | April 16, 2019 | 10:54 a.m.

The Commission for First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children and Families is accepting applications from county residents interested in serving as an alternate community member.

The commission is the governing body that oversees the mission, strategies and work of First 5 and responsible for allocating Proposition 10 resources across the county.

The commission is made up of nine regular members and four alternates. All commissioners are appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. Both alternate community member positions will start July 1.

One of the two openings will fill an unexpired term ending in 2021 (member No. 12) followed by a full three-year term with the option to serve an additional three-year term.

The second alternate community member post (member No. 13) will serve a three-year term with the option to serve an additional three-year term.

County residents interested in being considered for an appointment to the commission should complete the County’s Board Commission and Committee application available online at https://www.countyofsb.org/ceo/cob/boards.sbc.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

Direct requests for a copy of the commission roster, application process or additional information to: County Clerk of the Board 805-568-2240, 105 E. Anapamu St., room 407, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

For specific questions regarding the First 5 Santa Barbara County Commission, contact Sara Gonzalez, commission clerk, 805-739-8743, or visit www.First5SBC.org.

First 5 Santa Barbara County, Children and Families Commission was established in 1999 after California voters passed Proposition 10, a state constitutional amendment.

Prop. 10 imposed a sales tax on tobacco products and directed that those revenues be used to support early childhood development focusing on children prenatal through age five.

— Katie Torres for First 5 Santa Barbara County.

 

