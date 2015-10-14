Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:16 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Advice

First 5 Santa Barbara County to Host Community Dialogue on Lack of Quality Preschool and Child Care

By Lael​ Wageneck for First 5 Santa Barbara County | October 14, 2015 | 9:43 a.m.

First 5 Santa Barbara County, in partnership with a number of community co-sponsors, will host a panel discussion and community dialogue focused on the difficulty parents of 0–5 year olds face in accessing high-quality, affordable preschool and child care.

The event will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2015, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Public Library Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu Street. 

The community dialogue will begin with a presentation by Ben Romo, executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County, to help frame the issue and share local data and trends.

A panel discussion will highlight the need from a variety of perspectives and explore policy solutions at the local, state and federal level. The following will sit on the panel:
 
» Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson

» Moira Kenney, executive director, First 5 Association of California

» Erika Ronchietto, parent and preschool director, Learningden

» Fran Forman, executive director, Community Action Committee/Head Start Federal Preschool Programs

» Yendi Lopez, parent struggling with child care options

“Major advancements in brain science in the past decade vastly expand our understanding about the profound growth that is supposed to happen in a new born baby’s brain during the first five years of life,” said Romo. “This research points to high-quality preschool and child care as critical in determining a child’s success in the later years.”

According to US Census data, 60 percent of Santa Barbara County 0–5 year olds have either both parents or the only parent present in the workforce, equating to nearly 20,000 local children who need access to preschool and child care.

Yet only 11,000 licensed spaces actually exist in the county. Most Santa Barbara County families cannot afford the price of quality preschool and child care.

“Working parents know how critical high-quality care is for their child’s healthy brain and social emotional development, but access is extremely limited in Santa Barbara County,” Romo said. 

First 5 Santa Barbara County invests sales taxes from cigarettes into local programs and strategies that help children prepare for kindergarten by supporting families to be healthy and strong and by enhancing the availability of high-quality childcare and preschool.

— Lael​ Wageneck represents First 5 Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 