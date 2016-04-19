First Annual Rincon Luau to Benefit Surf Happens Foundation

Surf Happens Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing access to free surf programs and environmental awareness education to local children, will host its First Annual Rincon Luau fundraiser at Pete and Jillian Muller’s private beachfront home on Rincon Point from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016.

The event chair and Director of Development Vanessa Decker, along with Surf Happens Executive Director Jenny Keet, and the event committee are gearing up for the big night.

The tropical luau event, promising to be the organization’s most profitable fundraiser, will feature exquisite fully garnished cocktails; tasty Hawaiian pupus; authentic Polynesian entertainment including hula dancers, drummers and fire dancer; live music and dancing; and silent and live auctions including one-of-kind experiences such as a meet and greets and a custom made surfboard from famous board shaper Al Merrick.

The program will be lead by master of ceremonies, legendary pro-surfer, Shaun Tomson. The event is designed and coordinated by Wild Heart Events and catered by Duo Catering and Simple Cocktails.

Other local businesses and business owners taking part include Bella Vista Designs, ARDEN Estate & Lifestyle, Aubrey Falk Art, Channel Islands Surfboards, David Courtenay Band, Eric Roland Photography, Hurley, Jaya Wave, Low Tide Rising and The Dancing Chef.

Guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique live auction experiences such as a seat to an exclusive and intimate poker event with a highly esteemed group at Peter Muller’s private estate. The winner of this poker game will take home a surfboard signed by 11-time world champion pro-surfer Kelly Slater.

There will also be a silent auction with special experience packages. Items include a private chef wine-and-dine experience for six guests specializing in health minded gourmet cooking; a children’s surf day birthday for 10 children, which includes surfing and lunch; and an adults surf day party “book,” which includes surfing and a beach side brunch.

Surf Happens Foundation, founded by Surf Happens Owner, Chris Keet, raises funds to ensure that all children in the Santa Barbara area have access to free surf programs while also receiving environmental education awareness.

Tickets for Rincon Luau may be purchased online at www.surfhappensfoundation.org. Tickets for individuals are $200 and $350 for couples.

Event committee members include Chair Vanessa Decker and members Betsy Challen, Aaron Clark, Lori Givans, Sheela Hunt, Nicole Inglish, Kim Katsapetse, Kevin KeatinG, Bryan Kerner, Justin Leech, Gail Parker, Caroline Powers and Julie Schneiderman.

— Jenny Keet represents Surf Happens Foundation.