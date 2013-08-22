Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:52 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Candidates Talk Affordable Housing, Gang Injunction

Santa Barbara County Latino Democrats co-sponsors the race's first forum leading up to the Nov. 5 election

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 22, 2013 | 10:11 p.m.

Six candidates in the race for Santa Barbara City Council talked about affordable housing, transportation and government representation on Thursday night at their first forum for the Nov. 5 election.

El Grito Politico was sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Latino Democrats, the CAUSE Action Fund, La Casa De la Raza, The Fund for Santa Barbara, the United Domestic Workers Union Local 3930 and the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Megan Diaz Alley, Cruzito Herrera Cruz, Gregg Hart, Matthew Kramer, David Landecker and Jason Nelson all attended, but the other four candidates — Frank Hotchkiss, Michael Jordan, Bendy White and Lesley Wiscomb — cited previous engagements, according to LatiDems vice president Olivia Uribe.

The candidates at the forum agreed that the city needs more affordable housing, but had different views on what to do about the issue.

Kramer suggested annexing more land into the city limits to get more tax dollars and space to build, while others encouraged denser rental units.

Nelson said it was unrealistic to think about building up within existing resources, particularly water.

Moderators Uribe and LatiDems president Yesenia De Casaus asked questions submitted by all of the co-sponsors. When asked if they would support pulling the proposed gang injunction out of the Superior Court process, nearly all of them said yes.

The injunction would target 30 named individuals who allegedly have ties to the Eastside and Westside gangs and was filed by City Attorney Steve Wiley and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Council candidates said they are concerned with the amount of money and effort spent on the injunction without any public meetings to gauge community support.

The City Council held a public meeting in May but hadn’t discussed the issue since the civil lawsuit was filed in March 2011. Councilman Grant House — whose term is up this year — brought up and supported the idea of having the council dismiss the civil case outright.

Moderators also asked about district-based elections, and many of the candidates supported a hybrid version that would have district and at-large spots on the City Council.

Cruz has pushed for district elections, for greater Latino representation in city government, since his 2009 campaign. Alley, Kramer and Landecker were also supportive of the idea, while Nelson and Hart said the city is small enough to work together.

Running for local office has also gotten “extraordinarily expensive,” Hart noted. White had raised the most of these candidates as of the July 31 reporting date, with $40,660, and the mayoral race has much more money, with Mayor Helene Schneider raising $91,164 for her re-election bid.

The only issue with real disagreement Thursday night was economic development and the city’s role in helping small businesses. While all agreed that affordable housing and transportation were the way to keep a work force, candidates had very different ideas on how to actually stimulate that business.

Kramer said businesses desperately need the help and suggested city-funded programs such as subsidies to train new employees, while Landecker said government needs to stay out of the way of small businesses.

Alley suggested something in-between, with the city helping entrepreneurs find tax breaks and nonprofits that give business advice.

The Nov. 5 election is vote-by-mail and will have four drop-off locations for ballots, according to the City Clerk's Office

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 