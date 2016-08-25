Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 

Local News

First Case of Travel-Related Zika Confirmed in Santa Barbara County

Transmission of the virus through mosquitos, however, isn’t a concern in the county, according to the Public Health Department

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | August 25, 2016 | 3:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that the county has its first confirmed case of travel-related Zika virus.

In a statement, the department confirmed that the resident, a pregnant woman, had contracted the virus while traveling in Central America.

Zika came to the forefront of public awareness last year when an outbreak in Brazil led to an ongoing epidemic in South America and Central America.

“There is currently no risk for contracting Zika virus in Santa Barbara County via infected mosquitoes,” Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Charity Dean said in a statement.

“Taking precautions when traveling to areas with Zika virus, or engaging in sexual contact with someone at risk for Zika infection, are the best ways to avoid contracting the virus,” Dean said.

Further details about the county’s case won’t be released for privacy reasons, the department said.

California has seen no mosquito-transmitted cases of the virus, which can cause birth defects and neurological problems. Florida, however, has been dealing with more than 40 cases of locally-acquired Zika over the past few weeks.

The virus is primarily spread through the Aedes genus of mosquito, which the Public Health Department said is being more closely watched by the county’s Mosquito and Vector Management District.

The two Aedes species of concern, the yellow fever mosquito and the Asian tiger mosquito, are not currently found in the county, the department said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who are infected with the disease do not show any symptoms and recover without any special treatment.

Infection in pregnant women has been health officials and doctors’ primary concern, however, as the disease can cause brain deformities and microcephaly in unborn babies, the latter resulting in smaller-than-normal heads.

Symptoms in adults can include fever, rash, joint pain and eye redness.

As the disease can also be spread through sexual contact, local, state and federal health agencies all encourage protection during sexual activity if someone has traveled to an area with Zika, is pregnant or is considering getting pregnant.

According to the Public Health Department, if someone has concerns about their own risk for infection, they should contact their primary care provider.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 