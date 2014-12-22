First Church of Christ, Scientist Holding Christmas Eve Service of Gratitude

Those who desire to share their gratitude for the ways God has blessed them are invited to the testimony meeting on Christmas Eve at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24.

Time will be provided during the meeting for the public to tell others of their gratitude for the healings they have received by turning to God for health and well-being.

Experts report that gratitude is invaluable in promoting a meaningful and progressive life. The founder of the Christian Science Church, Mary Baker Eddy, understood this when she wrote: “Are we really grateful for the good already received? Then we shall avail ourselves of the blessings we have, and thus be fitted to receive more.”

The local Christian Science Church in Santa Barbara holds a weekly evening testimony meeting on Wednesdays, and this year it falls on Christmas Eve.

In recent weeks, people have shared testimonies of permanent healing they have experienced regarding health issues, relationship problems, lost opportunities and financial burdens, all because they have relied on Jesus’ teachings that God is all-loving and all-inclusive in bestowing good to all creation.

The church is a well-known Santa Barbara landmark located at 120 E. Valerio St., between Santa Barbara and Anacapa streets, where ample parking is available.

Children are welcome at the service, and childcare is also open for youngsters, while their parents attend the Christmas Eve meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara.