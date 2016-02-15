Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:34 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

‘First Class’ Members Complete Hoffmann Brat Haus ‘Drink the Tour’

By Nico Reynders for Hoffmann Brat Haus | February 15, 2016 | 11:53 a.m.

Hoffmann Brat Haus is pleased to announce its "First Class" members have completed the Drink the Tour challenge by completing three rounds of beer tasting.

They have now been inducted into the Brat Haus Hall of Fame as the top connoisseurs of German, Belgian and European style beers.

Drink the Tour is a test for its members palates against the complexity and superior taste of some of the world’s top brewed beers, including Weihenstephaner, the world’s oldest operating brewery.

Hoffmann Brat Haus appreciates its First Class members for their tremendous dedication and perseverance during this.

This elite First Class come together Tuesday to celebrate their accomplishments with their newly equipped personalized steins from Germany and make a “Prost-Cheers” at Hoffmann Brat Haus’ first official Stein Party.

Drink the Tour is an on-going loyalty program that Hoffmann Brat Haus offers its guests, and once joined allows members the opportunity to try featured German, Belgian and other European style beers.

‘First Class’ members at Hoffmann Brat Haus receive a personalized custom stein made in Germany with the logo and their names engraved on it Click to view larger
‘First Class’ members at Hoffmann Brat Haus receive a personalized custom stein made in Germany with the logo and their names engraved on it (Hoffmann Brat Haus photo)

At the beginning of each level, tour members receive a Tour Punch Card and ascend through three different levels of competition, and upon completion of each level receive a free beer and reward according to their level.

The first level, Coach Class, rewards you with a Hoffmann Brat Haus “I Drank the Tour” t-shirt.

The second level, Business Class, gets you a permanent spot on “The Tour, Wall of Fame”, a wall that lists members names and completion dates.

The third and final level, First Class, rewards you a personalized custom stein made in Germany with the Hoffmann Brat Haus logo with your name engraved on it.

Once First Class members have finished the tour, they receive 20 percent off beer while using their custom Steins at Hoffmann Brat Haus.

“Ein Bier, bitte - One beer, please!"

Hoffmann Brat Haus is an inspired German- and Belgian-style restaurant that specializes in gourmet sausages and aged craft beer.

Our goal at Hoffmann Brat Haus is to make lasting relationships with our guests through providing great beer and food, excellent service, and memorable experiences.

Visit us at HoffmannBratHaus.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 