‘First Class’ Members Complete Hoffmann Brat Haus ‘Drink the Tour’

Hoffmann Brat Haus is pleased to announce its "First Class" members have completed the Drink the Tour challenge by completing three rounds of beer tasting.

They have now been inducted into the Brat Haus Hall of Fame as the top connoisseurs of German, Belgian and European style beers.

Drink the Tour is a test for its members palates against the complexity and superior taste of some of the world’s top brewed beers, including Weihenstephaner, the world’s oldest operating brewery.

Hoffmann Brat Haus appreciates its First Class members for their tremendous dedication and perseverance during this.

This elite First Class come together Tuesday to celebrate their accomplishments with their newly equipped personalized steins from Germany and make a “Prost-Cheers” at Hoffmann Brat Haus’ first official Stein Party.

Drink the Tour is an on-going loyalty program that Hoffmann Brat Haus offers its guests, and once joined allows members the opportunity to try featured German, Belgian and other European style beers.

At the beginning of each level, tour members receive a Tour Punch Card and ascend through three different levels of competition, and upon completion of each level receive a free beer and reward according to their level.

The first level, Coach Class, rewards you with a Hoffmann Brat Haus “I Drank the Tour” t-shirt.

The second level, Business Class, gets you a permanent spot on “The Tour, Wall of Fame”, a wall that lists members names and completion dates.

The third and final level, First Class, rewards you a personalized custom stein made in Germany with the Hoffmann Brat Haus logo with your name engraved on it.

Once First Class members have finished the tour, they receive 20 percent off beer while using their custom Steins at Hoffmann Brat Haus.

“Ein Bier, bitte - One beer, please!"

Hoffmann Brat Haus is an inspired German- and Belgian-style restaurant that specializes in gourmet sausages and aged craft beer.

Our goal at Hoffmann Brat Haus is to make lasting relationships with our guests through providing great beer and food, excellent service, and memorable experiences.

Visit us at HoffmannBratHaus.com.