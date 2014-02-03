First Click Presents: The Changing Landscape of Social Media in 2014

First Click, a cutting-edge, Santa Barbara-based research and marketing firm run by tech business leader Jacques Habra, will host the third of a three-part luncheon series from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

People don't want to connect with ideas. They want to connect with people around ideas. Ideas are simply a bridge to people. First Click wants to ask you: How are you engaging with the people that fuel your ideas?

Whether you are trying to drive revenue, conduct market research or build a brand, social media plays a crucial role in connecting with the people that are the life-blood of your business.

From Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to Social Media Optimization (SMO)

The old SEO strategy centered on one primary factor: link building. But today, Google has found smarter ways to measure the popularity of your website: It's called social media.

It's no longer only about building X amount of links and creating Y amount of optimized content pages on your website. These antiquated techniques are very static, and Google's Hummingbird update has rendered them nearly obsolete in many instances.

Google has been forced to turn to social media channels that do the same thing but are much harder to manipulate. Link building was always about social proofing. The new strategy is about being dynamic, engaging and interactive within your marketplace. Social media is the only technology that allows you to make that happen.

When you have a following on Twitter or Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn, you create a team of fans who can share your content. This essentially allows you to "crowd source" your link building. When you write a new blog post on your business blog, you can take that content and share it on Twitter and allow some of your followers to share your content.

For example, on Week 15 of ABC's hit show Shark Tank, entrepreneur Susan Peterson told the sharks that the reason for her incredible increase in 2012 sales was due to a 10 percent conversion of Instagram followers into paying customers. If you aren't using social media to build your tribe and convert to customers, you are missing a golden opportunity that your competitors are taking advantage of.

Furthermore, unlike the static approach of link-building, social media is a dynamic world of interaction and activity where things are constantly happening in real time. This is why it is crucial to have a social media presence — not just social media accounts where you never or rarely post anything.

Google is measuring your website's pulse rate across social media channels. How often do you share content? How often do people visit your website for social channels? How many fans/followers do you have? Does your website have social sharing elements available for visitors? "Social signals" is the new "link building" metric you should be concerned about and applying in your marketing plan.

There is a cultural paradigm shift going on here. People in their 20s have used social media all their lives. This is the main place they go to research businesses and organizations, and to obtain real-time information and testimonials about their needs and wants.

It is quickly becoming clear that the future of online visibility for people and brands lies much closer to true user experience and authenticity than antiquated SEO strategy.

As a business owner or online marketer, it is essential to understand the changing landscape and to connect with your customers more directly and more intimately than ever.

