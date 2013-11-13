Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

First Click Showcases Online Marketing Outlook: Is Your Website Ready for 2014?

By Jen Johansen for First Click Inc. | updated logo | November 13, 2013 | 3:31 p.m.

As the holiday season approaches, so does the new year, which means it is time to prepare your 2014 business strategies.

It goes without saying that one of the most important aspects of a business today is their online presence — many times the first impression to a possible consumer. In order for your business to stay competitive, it is imperative your online business strategy not only be addressed, but but stays on top of the latest trends in 2014.

First Click Inc., a Santa Barbara-based online marketing company, has announced the dates for its annual Online Marketing Luncheon Series, an information-driven seminar series positioned to prepare businesses and marketing professionals for the latest and most effective business practices.

“Google’s powerful algorithm is an ever-changing compilation," First Click general manager Jacques Habra said. "For your business to reach full potential, it is important you understand what factors determine how your target market engages your online presence and what you can do to optimize the social media, Web, and video assets.”

First Click Inc.’s 2013 Luncheon Series led to several success stories for growing Santa Barbara’s businesses.

“The valuable web knowledge, techniques and strategy provided by seminar series offers Santa Barbara businesses the tools needed to grow their online presence for the 2013 year — a determining factor for reaching success in the now Internet-dependent consumer age,” said Levi Rowe, one of First Click Inc.’s SEO managers and experts.

First Click’s Online Marketing Series is a three-part event that will be taking place at the University Club of Santa Barbara on Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. All three events will be covering different topics in-depth and will include a complimentary gourmet lunch. A ticket to attend the entire three-part series is $100. The cost to attend a single date of the series is $40.

Click here to sign up now. As a precursor to First Click Inc.’s Online Marketing Series, the team will also be hosting a free webinar detailing the foundation of Google’s new "Hummingbird" update, now commanding the world of SEO today. Get a taste of what the luncheon will cover by signing up for First Click Inc.’s free webinar by clicking here.

— Jen Johansen represents First Click Inc.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 