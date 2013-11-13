First Click Showcases Online Marketing Outlook: Is Your Website Ready for 2014?

As the holiday season approaches, so does the new year, which means it is time to prepare your 2014 business strategies.

It goes without saying that one of the most important aspects of a business today is their online presence — many times the first impression to a possible consumer. In order for your business to stay competitive, it is imperative your online business strategy not only be addressed, but but stays on top of the latest trends in 2014.

First Click Inc., a Santa Barbara-based online marketing company, has announced the dates for its annual Online Marketing Luncheon Series, an information-driven seminar series positioned to prepare businesses and marketing professionals for the latest and most effective business practices.

“Google’s powerful algorithm is an ever-changing compilation," First Click general manager Jacques Habra said. "For your business to reach full potential, it is important you understand what factors determine how your target market engages your online presence and what you can do to optimize the social media, Web, and video assets.”

First Click Inc.’s 2013 Luncheon Series led to several success stories for growing Santa Barbara’s businesses.

“The valuable web knowledge, techniques and strategy provided by seminar series offers Santa Barbara businesses the tools needed to grow their online presence for the 2013 year — a determining factor for reaching success in the now Internet-dependent consumer age,” said Levi Rowe, one of First Click Inc.’s SEO managers and experts.

First Click’s Online Marketing Series is a three-part event that will be taking place at the University Club of Santa Barbara on Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. All three events will be covering different topics in-depth and will include a complimentary gourmet lunch. A ticket to attend the entire three-part series is $100. The cost to attend a single date of the series is $40.

Click here to sign up now. As a precursor to First Click Inc.’s Online Marketing Series, the team will also be hosting a free webinar detailing the foundation of Google’s new "Hummingbird" update, now commanding the world of SEO today. Get a taste of what the luncheon will cover by signing up for First Click Inc.’s free webinar by clicking here.

— Jen Johansen represents First Click Inc.