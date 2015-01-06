First Click to Present ‘Online Marketing Trends for 2015 — Lunch and Learn’

First Click Inc. announces its first event of 2015 titled “Online Marketing Trends for 2015 — Lunch and Learn” as part of an educational lecture series centered on topics in successful online marketing.

Each year online marketing techniques continue to evolve as search engines update their algorithms and new marketing success trends emerge.

Participants will enjoy lunch while engaging with a team of experts to get the inside scoop on how to develop a strong online presence through SEO, social media marketing and online brand development. Two members of First Click’s talented team of creative and engineering professionals, Levi Rowe and Max Tracy, will lead the lecture.

The engaging discussion material will provide attendees with the most up-to-date and effective marketing tips that they can then translate into their current marketing efforts. The timing of the event is especially appropriate as the new year begins and businesses regenerate their marketing campaigns.

“We are very excited to kick off the new year with the opportunity to share the latest trends in online marketing,” Rowe said. “We look forward to sharing our knowledge with members of the local business community allowing us to help them strengthen their current marketing strategy; specifically how the Google algorithm update will focus on professional PR more in 2015.”

The event takes place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7 and will be held in Santa Barbara at Work Zones, on the second floor at 351 Paseo Nuevo.

There is no cost to attend and lunch is included.

About Levi Rowe and Max Tracy/First Click Inc.

Rowe joined the First Click team in 2012 as the director of technology specializing in SEO strategy. With several years of valuable experience and passion for researching the latest successful practices, Rowe’s insight provides the key elements to build the most effective online marketing strategy.

Presenting alongside Rowe, Tracy, the director of client services, will lead the discussion regarding SEO website development and ­user engagement. He has a strong background in the online marketing field with over five years of experience and has been with the First Click team since 2012. Together the two have successfully led the team in heading large-scale projects for many local and international clients.

First Click Inc launched in 2007 and has achieved top ten rankings and substantially increased target market online traffic for virtually every client project across a wide range of industries and disciplines. First Click operates with the highest level of transparency and ethics according to Google Webmaster Guidelines. The talented team is comprised of industry experts with skill sets specialized in SEO, branding, website development, SEM and content marketing. First Click strives to be on the cutting edge of SEO and Online Marketing to provide the most effective marketing for our clients as well as deliver the most knowledgeable analysis and consultation. Click here for more information.