First Congregational Church Invites Community to ‘Blessing of the Animals’

The Rev. Allysa De Wolf and the congregation of the First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara invite Santa Barbara residents of all species to the Blessing of the Animals at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The gentle, hands-on blessing will also include a communion of special treats. Those who are unable to bring their animals are encouraged to bring photographs to the service. Children (and those young at heart) may bring special stuffed animals to be blessed.

The offerings from this special service will be donated to Cold Noses, Warm Hearts, a local nonprofit adoption organization.

The Rev. De Wolf has recently come to FCC as the lead minister. The Blessing of the Animals gives the congregation a very special opportunity to introduce the Rev. De Wolf to the Santa Barbara community.

FCC is located at 2101 State St. in Santa Barbara.

— Ingrid Brown represents First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara.